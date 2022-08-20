Amateur squad Rim Runners reach NBA 2K League’s 3v3 semis

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Amateur team Rim Runners pulled off another upset on Friday in the NBA 2K League’s 3v3 Championship, sweeping Pacers Gaming 3-0 the Western Conference semifinals in Indianapolis.

Rim Runners will oppose Pistons GT, a 3-0 winner over Lakers Gaming on Friday, for a berth in the championship match.

In the Eastern Conference semifinals, Wizards District Gaming edged Magic Gaming 3-2, and 76ers GC topped Celtics Crossover Gaming 3-1.

Donovan “Seldum” Mass paced Rim Runners with averages of 13.3 points and 3.3 assists. Bryant “WoLF” Colon averaged nine points for the Pacers.

Anthony “Ant SZN” Costanzo put up 8.7 points and four assists per game for the Pistons. Reginald “Regg” Nash Jr. averaged eight points and 3.7 assists for the Lakers.

Justin “Kapp” Kaplan contributed 12.2 points per contest for the Wizards, while the Magic’s Joshua “unguardable” Hunter notched 9.8 points per game.

Andre “Dre” Marshall averaged 9.5 points and 3.8 assists for the 76ers. Jhade “Colt” Black’s 9.5 points per game weren’t enough for the Celtics.

The NBA 2K League’s first-ever 3v3 Championships carry a total prize pool of $600,000. The championship team will pocket $250,000, the runner-up will get $100,000, and the two losing semifinalists will receive $50,000 apiece.

The conference championships will start Saturday at 3 p.m. ET, with the final to follow.

–Field Level Media