Amani Hooker scores two points for Tennessee Titans in very unusual manner against Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker just made a play you don’t see very often in the NFL. Late in the third quarter of the Indianapolis Colts vs. Titans matchup, coach Shane Steichen decided to go for a two-point conversion. The Colts were already leading 22-17 but felt the chance to make it a seven-point game was too good to overlook instead of just going up by six points.

Yet, that plan quickly backfired once Gardner Minshew took the snap, with the Titans having other ideas. Perhaps Mike Vrabel’s defense started taking things personally, with the Colts feeling getting the two-point conversion would be a simple task. It was far from easy.

Minshew dropped back, and both Titans edge rushers quickly broke into the backfield, creating heavy pressure. Yet, it seems the Colts were somewhat expecting this, so Minshew quickly tossed a pass intended for running back Zack Moss, who snuck out of the backfield.

Except, Moss couldn’t haul in the pass. The football bounced off his hands, up into the air for Hooker to catch nearly in stride. Hooker then sprinted as fast as he could 99 yards the other way for the Titans score. However, instead of it being a touchdown, as the graphic on the broadcast showed, it was only worth two points since it came on a two-point conversion. It’s not quite as good as six points, but the Titans will take whatever they can get.

Here’s Hooker’s incredibly rare play.

Hooker is in his fifth season with the Titans, this was his eighth career interception.

