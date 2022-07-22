AMANEK signs with LDLC after exiting G2 Esports

Credit: Nick Oza/The Republic via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Francois “AMANEK” Delaunay didn’t spend much time being unemployed.

AMANEK signed with LDLC on Friday, mere hours after he parted ways with G2 Esports.

The 28-year-old French rifler joined G2 in March 2019 but was benched in January, replaced in the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team’s starting lineup by Ilya “m0NESY” Osipov.

“Thanks for everything,” G2 posted on Twitter, “… it’s been a great ride.”

Today we part ways with the most iconic rifler/AWPer/coach/sub/CEO ?? Thanks for everything @G2AMANEK, it's been a great ride ??

LDLC reportedly are hosting trials with Matthieu “Razzmo” Mellot from TGJ and Arthur “Snobling” Benard from Exalty.

The all-French LDLC roster reportedly consists of AMANEK, Filip “Graviti” Brankovic, Remi “Diviiii” Alexandre, Ryan “Neityu” Aubry, Hugo “Brooxsy” Di Bono and Eythan “unshaark” Solomon. Fellow Frenchmen Lambert “Lambert” Prigent (coach) and Florian “ElectuS” Delearde (benched) round out the roster.

The current G2 lineup includes m0NESY, Audric “JACKZ” Jug, Nemanja “huNter-” Kovac, Nikola “NiKo” Kovac, Aleksi “Aleksib” Virolainen and coach Remy “XTQZZZ” Quoniam.

