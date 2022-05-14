Alyssa Thomas leads Sun to home-opening win over Sparks

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Alyssa Thomas totaled 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as the Connecticut Sun started quickly in their home opener and recorded a wire-to-wire 77-60 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday night in Uncasville, Conn.

The Sun (1-1) won their fourth straight home opener in Uncasville by dominating most of the game against the Sparks, whom they defeated late last season to clinch a double bye in last season’s playoffs.

Thomas shot 10 of 17 from the field as the Sun shot 40 percent from the field and missed 15 of 20 3-point tries.

Jonquel Jones appeared in her 165th game to pass Kelsey Griffin for the most games played with the Sun and also posted a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Dijonai Carrington added 13 points and Brionna Jones chipped in 10 as Connecticut led by as many as 24 in the first half.

Jordin Canada and Nneka Ogwumike scored 12 points apiece as the Sparks (2-2) dropped their second straight. Liz Cambage was held to 10 points as Los Angeles shot 35.2 percent and committed 20 turnovers.

Jones and Thomas scored 10 points apiece as the Sun raced out to a 12-0 lead and held a 26-14 lead through the opening quarter. Connecticut outscored the Sparks 23-11 in the second quarter and extended the lead to 49-25 at halftime on a putback by Jones at the buzzer.

Los Angeles scored the first eight points of the third to get within 49-33 on a jumper by Canada with 8:23 left and outscored the Sun 19-8 to get within 57-44 entering the fourth after trailing by 21 with 2 1/2 minutes left.

Los Angeles trailed 67-52 when Jasmine Thomas hit a 3-pointer with 6:17 left and consecutive hoops by Canada got the Sparks within 67-58 less than two minutes later. The Sun finished it off by scoring 10 straight points.

–Field Level Media