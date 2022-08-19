Alouettes aim to ride momentum vs. Tiger-Cats

Credit: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

After handing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season, the Montreal Alouettes hope the momentum carries over against the visiting Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday.

The Alouettes (3-6) defeated the host Blue Bombers 20-17 in overtime on Aug. 11.

The Blue Bombers, who entered the game at 9-0, missed a potential winning field goal at the end of regulation and misfired on a potential tying kick in overtime.

“It’s one win, that’s all it is,” Alouettes general manager and interim head coach Danny Maciocia said. “It’s not like they give us an extra bonus point. Is it a good win? It’s a good win. It’s one win. But can we build off this win? That I do agree.”

Montreal quarterback Trevor Harris completed 18 of 27 passes for 213 yards against Winnipeg. Backup quarterback Dominique Davis scored twice on the ground while David Cote was 2-for-3 in field goal attempts, including a 43-yarder in overtime.

Hamilton (3-6) also recorded a big win after rallying to a 34-27 victory over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Aug. 12.

Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans (shoulder), who sat out against Toronto, should be in uniform against the Alouettes.

“I think Dane will suit up,” Tiger-Cats coach Orlondo Steinauer said Thursday.

Matt Shiltz, who started against Toronto, likely will start again Saturday. Shiltz missed the third quarter against the Argonauts with a lower-body injury before returning for the fourth.

Rookie Jamie Newman opened the second half at quarterback while Shiltz received medical treatment.

“I can’t say enough great things about Matt,” Steinauer said. “I think he did a fantastic job, we didn’t think he was going to return. But I think I’d also be discounting the rest of the football team and how everybody else stepped up.”

Shiltz completed 14 of 19 passes for 176 yards with one touchdown and an interception. He also rushed four times for 15 yards.

Newman completed both of his pass attempts for a total of 4 yards. He added 55 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries.

Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence (knee) and defensive backs Jumal Rolle (hamstring) and Ciante Evans (hand) have been ruled out for Saturday’s game.

–Field Level Media