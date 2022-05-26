Alonzo Highsmith leaves Seahawks for Miami role

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks scouting exec Alonzo Highsmith will be moving to the opposite corner of the country, back to his home and alma mater, having accepted a role as general manager of football operations for the Miami.

The longtime NFL executive is a member of the Miami Sports Hall of Fame. He finished his college career with 2,935 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns, and helped lead the Hurricanes to the 1983 national championship.

“Alonzo is a true Miami Hurricane,” said Miami head coach Mario Cristobal. “Alonzo brings experience as a student-athlete, a first-round NFL draft pick and an NFL executive. He shares our vision for the trajectory and the culture of this football program, and his knowledge and experience will allow him to make a positive and powerful impact on our program and community.”

Highsmith will work directly with Cristobal to support all administrative functions of the football program, from budget related items to culture building. He will also be a liaison between the administration and the football program and between former Miami players and staff.

Additionally, he will assist with scouting and roster assessment and supervise NFL relations.

–Field Level Media