All-Stars realigned for Raptors’ date with Suns

Teams that welcomed back an All-Star guard Wednesday with good results meet Friday night when the Toronto Raptors visit the Phoenix Suns.

Fred VanVleet, out the previous five games with a sore right knee, returned to score 26 points in the Raptors’ 119-104 victory over the host San Antonio Spurs to end a three-game losing streak.

Devin Booker had 23 points, nine assists and eight rebounds in a 111-90 win over the host Miami Heat after he missed four games in the NBA’s health and safety protocol.

“It’s a new experience, but I got to yell in front of the TV screen,” Booker said of his time away from the Suns. He said that he had no COVID-19 symptoms.

While the Suns have clinched a playoff spot in the Western Conference with the NBA’s best record, the Raptors are seventh in the Eastern Conference and are 4-6 in the past 10 games.

VanVleet’s return was important to stop the Raptors’ recent skid, especially with OG Anunoby still out with a fractured finger.

“Obviously, I came out really aggressive, just trying to find my rhythm again after being out for a few days,” VanVleet said.

“(VanVleet) makes it easier,” said Scottie Barnes who had 20 points and eight rebounds. “It opens up a lot more space. He’s a general out there on the floor. So it helps us all when he’s out there on the floor with driving lanes being more open. When he’s there, his presence is just really big for our team.”

Pascal Siakam also had 20 points and eight rebounds for Toronto and Gary Trent Jr. had 17 points.

The Raptors will be playing the third game of a six-game road trip on Friday when they play the Suns, who defeated them 99-95 at Toronto on Jan. 11.

The game against Miami was important for the Suns, who wanted to avenge a 123-100 home loss to the Heat on Jan. 8.

“We wanted this one bad to be completely honest,” Booker said. “We have a lot of respect for their team, especially for what they did to us in Phoenix. We have a lot of respect for their coaching staff. We just wanted to prove a point.”

Mikal Bridges had 21 points and nine rebounds. Deandre Ayton, who had 19 points and 10 boards, knew what to expect from Booker.

“D-Book, when we see him, especially (for) big games like this, he comes to play,” Ayton said. “Nothing’s changed, he knows nothing’s changed. All the stuff felt like he never left to be honest. That’s D-Book.”

“He hadn’t done anything in almost a week,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “I think he worked out some (Tuesday). Then he shot (Wednesday) morning. It was good to have him back. I know it brought some energy to the group. Guys are happy to see him.”

The Suns have won two in a row and 11 of their past 14 and are on pace to clinch the league’s best record.

“We’ve just been doing what we’ve been doing,” Bridges said. “Playing hard, playing our way and the coaching staff doing whatever it takes, getting us ready with everything. The players go out there and play for each other, play for our coaches and the city as well. Just playing together and getting wins.”

