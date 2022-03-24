All-Star reliever Andrew Miller retires after 16 seasons

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time All-Star left-handed pitcher Andrew Miller retired Thursday after 16 seasons playing with seven different teams and a stint as a key representative for the players’ union.

Miller, 36, was the 2015 American League Reliever of the Year and the American League Championship Series MVP for the Cleveland Indians in 2016.

“As someone who thought their career was practically over in 2010, to be able to experience everything I did along the way is incredible,” Miller told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “You shouldn’t ever hear complaints from me. It was a heck of a run.”

Miller finishes 55-55 with a 4.03 ERA and 63 saves in 612 appearances (66 starts).

Miller was the sixth overall pick by the Detroit Tigers in 2006 and made his Major League debut in August 2006. Miller played two seasons in Detroit before being dealt to the Florida Marlins in the trade that brought Miguel Cabrera to Detroit.

He spent the last three seasons in St. Louis, appearing in 40 games in 2021 without recording a decision. He had a 4.75 ERA.

Miller made the AL All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017.

Miller had a 15-inning scoreless streak for the Indians in their run to the World Series in 2016, breaking the record for a reliever in a single postseason. He broke another record with 30 strikeouts in a single postseason.

Miller was a member of the MLBPA’s executive committee during the 99-day lockout. He — along with every other member of the committee — voted against the agreement. However, the player reps from each team voted 26-4 to accept.

–Field Level Media