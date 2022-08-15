All-Star center Liz Cambage leaving WNBA ‘for time being’

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Center Liz Cambage announced Monday she is leaving the WNBA “for the time being.”

The four-time All-Star said in an Instagram post that she will use the time to focus on healing and personal growth.

Cambage, who turns 31 on Thursday, averaged 13.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25 games in her first season with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022.

After reported clashes with teammates, the Sparks announced a “contract divorce” with the 6-foot-8 Australian star on July 26.

“Playing for the Sparks was a dream come true and I’m honored to have shared the court with such amazing ladies for as long as we did,” Cambage wrote on Instagram. “I’m sorry to have left abruptly and I wish it would have ended on a different note.

“I’ve decided to step away from the league for the time being and I’m hopeful that the WNBA will do their part in creating safer environments and a stronger support system for their players. While I’ll miss rocking the purple and gold, I’ll be taking this time to focus on my healing and personal growth before providing clarification on past rumors. Thank you to all my supporters, family and friends for all the love and light you continue to surround me with.”

She has career averages of 15.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 167 games (137 starts) with the Tulsa Shock (2011, 2013), Dallas Wings (2018), Las Vegas Aces (2019, 2021) and Sparks.

Cambage set the WNBA single-game scoring record with 53 points against the New York Liberty on July 17, 2018.

–Field Level Media