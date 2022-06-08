Alexander Zverev recovering after ankle surgery

Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Zverev faces a lengthy recovery process following surgery on his right ankle Wednesday.

The German star, who will rise to a career-high No. 2 in the rankings on Monday, sustained torn ligaments in the second set of his French Open semifinal battle last Friday against eventual champion Rafael Nadal.

Zverev, 25, shared a photo of himself on Instagram sitting in a hospital bed and flashing a thumbs-up gesture.

“We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine. Next week I’ll ready a career high ranking of number 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery,” he wrote.

“After further examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn. To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice. My rehab starts now and I’ll do everything to come back stronger than ever!”

Zverev is a 19-time winner on the ATP Tour. The 2020 U.S. Open finalist is still looking for his first grand slam title.

–Field Level Media