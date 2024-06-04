New York Yankees insider suggests fan-favorite likely to be dangled in upcoming trade talks

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees are sure to make some moves before the July 30 MLB trade deadline and they could use a fan-favorite glue player to bolster their roster for a World Series run.

Heading into the MLB games today, the Yankees are in first place in a tough American League East and are tied for the best record in MLB. What makes the team’s impressive first few months so fascinating is they have been without ace Gerrit Cole and captain Aaron Judge ended a month-long slump just a few weeks ago.

New York has a very well-rounded roster that has a great mix of veterans, stars, and youngsters — Luis Gil and Anthony Volpe — who have elevated their games in a big way. They are legitimate World Series contenders and are sure to be active on the trade market ahead of next month’s deadline. First and second base, as well as the bullpen, are areas they are sure to target.

The big question is what assets are they likely to give up to find the final pieces to a championship team? That topic was a focus for The Athletic Yankees insider Brendan Kuty on Tuesday, as he evaluated the players that could be available in deals. For Kuty, top prospects Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones are untouchables. However, he suggested both Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo could be dangled by general manager Brian Cashman in negotiations.

Alex Verdugo stats (2024): .261 AVG, .324 OBP, .441 SLG, 8 HR, 33 RBI, 29 R

Both players are free agents at the end of the season and that could interest various teams around the league. The second baseman is a two-time All-Star who got off to a horrid start this season, however, he has turned things around of late and has hit .278 over the team’s last 20 games.

Verdugo being moved might upset some fans. The Boston Red Sox veteran has played a major role on the team as a reliable defender in left field, he’s been solid at the dish, and — most importantly — he has given a big boost to the locker room.

“Would the Yankees mess with team chemistry to get a needed asset and get Domínguez into the lineup? Maybe,” Kuty wrote.