Alex Ovechkin ties goals record as Capitals fall to Red Wings

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Ovechkin tied Detroit legend Gordie Howe for the most all-time goals with one team but the Red Wings defeated the visiting Washington Capitals 3-1 on Thursday.

Ovechkin’s 786th goal with the Capitals came during the second period.

Howe played in 1,687 regular-season games during 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings (1946-1971). Ovechkin reached the milestone in 1,285 games during 17 seasons with the Capitals.

Ovechkin’s goal was also his sixth this season but Washington couldn’t muster another, while the Red Wings broke a 1-1 tie with 3:50 remaining on Andrew Copp’s first goal with Detroit. Copp, who played for the New York Rangers last season, signed with Detroit as a free agent during the offseason.

Dylan Larkin had a goal and an assist, while Lucas Raymond had the other goal for the Red Wings. Ville Husso made 33 saves for Detroit, which is 4-1-1 at home this season.

Darcy Kuemper stopped 23 shots for the Capitals.

The teams had nine shots apiece in the first period but it ended without a goal.

Ovechkin broke the deadlock with a wrist shot from the left circle at 7:11 of the second period. He took a pass from Evgeny Kuznetsov, who made a steal in the Detroit zone, and fired the puck past Husso.

The Red Wings tied the tally at 14:58 of the period with the Capitals’ Lars Eller in the penalty box for slashing Larkin. Dominik Kubalik sent the puck toward the net and Raymond banged it in near the goalpost. David Perron collected the second assist.

Detroit killed off a hooking penalty against Filip Zadina early in the third period.

Copp scored off a feed from Adam Erne, who was behind the Washington net. Copp slipped the puck through Kuemper’s legs. Larkin was credited with the second assist.

The Capitals had a late power play when Michael Rasmussen was whistled for tripping. They couldn’t take advantage, forcing them to pull Kuemper for an extra skater.

Larkin scored an empty netter off a Copp feed with 28 seconds left.

–Field Level Media