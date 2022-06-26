Alex Ovechkin scores a goal … in soccer

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Ovechkin has a nose for the net, regardless of sport.

The Washington Capitals superstar captain signed a one-day contract with soccer club FC Dynamo Moscow on Saturday. He then took to the pitch later that day and scored a goal to help his club record a 5-0 victory over Amkal in an exhibition match.

Ovechkin’s goal had a familiar look to it. After all, he scored from the left side — like so many of his one-timers from the left faceoff circle on the ice.

The three-time Hart Trophy recipient celebrated on the pitch with much the same intensity and enthusiasm as he traditionally does on the ice.

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL Alexander Ovechkin scores in his debut with FC Dynamo Moscow. Of course he does. ?? #DynamoMoscow ?? #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZjSR4xdz7k — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) June 25, 2022

Ovechkin has scored 780 goals to reside 21 shy of matching Gordie Howe for second all-time in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky tops the list with 894 goals.

–Field Level Media