Published December 23, 2022

Alex Ovechkin scores 801st goal, ties Gordie Howe for No. 2 all-time

Dec 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) waves to the crowd from the bench after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in the first period at Capital One Arena. It was Ovechkin's 801st career goal, moving him into second place all-time in career NHL goals, tying the late Gordie Howe. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin scored his 801st career goal Friday night against the visiting Winnipeg Jets, tying Detroit Red Wings great Gordie Howe for second-most in NHL history.

Ovechkin drew within 94 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record of 894 goals.

With time winding down in a scoreless first period, Dylan Strome entered the offensive zone and left a drop pass for a trailing Ovechkin, whose snap shot beat Winnipeg goalie David Rittich five-hole at the 18:22 mark.

It marked Ovechkin’s 21st goal of the season. He became the third player to reach 800 goals when he notched a hat trick Dec. 13 in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

–Field Level Media

