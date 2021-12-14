Alex Nedeljkovic, Red Wings stop Islanders and losing streak

Dec 14, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) skates with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the second period at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots and the host Detroit Red Wings downed the New York Islanders 2-1 on Tuesday.

Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored for Detroit, which had lost its last three games.

Anders Lee scored the lone goal for the Islanders.

The Islanders were missing one of their top players. Center Mathew Barzal, who leads his team with 17 points, was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

Ilya Sorokin made 37 saves for the Islanders, who had won two of their previous three games following an 11-game losing skid.

The Red Wings had a 14-10 advantage in shots on goal in the first period, but neither side scored.

New York’s Anthony Beauvillier had an open net off a rebound early in the second period, but his shot slid across the goal crease.

Nedeljkovic made a nifty glove save against Casey Cizikas a short time later. Sorokin made a quality leg save against Moritz Seider midway through the period.

Detroit broke through at 10:32 of the period, with New York’s Kyle Palmieri in the penalty box for slashing. Larkin ripped a shot from the point that bounced off Sorokin’s right glove and past him. Seider and Lucas Raymond collected the assists.

Sorokin had two saves against Filip Zadina during another Detroit power play later in the period. In the closing seconds, Nedeljkovic made a diving stop against Brock Nelson in the closing seconds during an Islanders 3-on-1 break.

Detroit got some breathing room with 7:05 remaining when Rasmussen scored on a 2-on-1 situation. He rifled a shot from the right circle past Sorokin’s glove side for the 2-0 lead. Rasmussen’s goal was his third of the season. Adam Erne picked up the assist.

With the Islanders’ net empty, Lee deflected in Noah Dobson’s shot from the point with 2:33 remaining to cut the Red Wings’ lead to one. Nelson had the second assist.

