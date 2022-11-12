Alex DeBrincat lifts Senators over Flyers

Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Alex DeBrincat scored two goals, Tim Stutzle added one goal and one assist and the Ottawa Senators won on the road for the first time all season with a 4-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Thomas Chabot had one goal before leaving with an undisclosed injury early in the third period, yet the Senators were still able to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Brady Tkachuk registered three assists and Claude Giroux, a former Flyers standout, had two assists. Giroux was honored by the Flyers in a pregame tribute.

Senators goaltender Cam Talbot made 37 saves.

Kevin Hayes scored the lone goal for the Flyers, who have dropped two straight.

Flyers goaltender Carter Hart stopped 23 shots.

The Flyers went ahead 1-0 when Hayes scored at 6:05 of the first period. After an initial shot by Travis Konecny, Hayes pushed the puck through Talbot’s pads.

The game soon turned physical with a fight between Konecny and Ottawa’s Jacob Bernard-Docker. A second fight ensued at 13:52 between Philadelphia’s Tony DeAngelo and Ottawa’s Mark Kastelic which resulted in DeAngelo’s jersey being ripped.

Chabot broke free and scored at 14:28 to equalize at 1.

The Flyers were awarded an early power play in the second period for a hooking penalty by Bernard-Docker against Owen Tippett. Despite several strong scoring chances, they were unable to capitalize.

Hayes fired a wrist shot at 13:12 but Talbot was able to use his blocker and clear the puck. Then at 15:20, Wade Allison went down to the ice after a hard check and was helped to the locker room.

Ottawa held a 2-1 advantage when DeBrincat connected on the power play with 48.2 seconds left in the second.

DeBrincat’s second power-play goal, this time at 6:52 of the third, gave the Senators a 3-1 lead. Giroux clanged a pass off the boards and DeBrincat corralled the puck in position to score.

Stutzle scored on an empty net at 16:06 for a 4-1 advantage.

–Field Level Media