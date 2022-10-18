ALCS storylines: Yankees bring star power against Astros’ pitching

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick once famously chanted “no days off” at a New England Patriots’ Super Bowl parade, which is precisely what the New York Yankees are facing in the American League Championship Series.

The Yankees’ reward for beating the Cleveland Guardians in Game 5 of their AL Division Series Tuesday evening at Yankee Stadium? A night flight to Houston, with an early Wednesday morning arrival, to face the top-seeded Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday. First pitch is set for 6:37 p.m. CT, so perhaps the Yankees can catch a nap before heading to Minute Maid Park.

Meanwhile, the Astros — who will compete in their sixth consecutive ALCS — have had three days to rest and recharge at home. Will they be a little rusty, while the sleep-deprived Yankees aim to ride the momentum of their ALDS victory?

That’s just one of the interesting storylines as the AL’s top two seeds prepare for a rematch of the 2017 and 2019 ALCS, won by Houston.

Here are four other ALCS storylines ahead of Game 1:

COMFORTS OF HOME: With the Los Angeles Dodgers out of the playoffs, home-field advantage falls to the Astros, who will host the first two games of the ALCS, then Games 6 and 7 if necessary. This bodes well for Houston, which is 57-26 at Minute Maid Park (including the postseason) in 2022.

The numbers don’t lie — home cooking has benefited the Astros in the playoffs. Houston is 7-3 at Minute Paid Park in the postseason since losing all four home games in the 2019 World Series to the Washington Nationals. Holding home-field advantage in the ‘17, ‘19 and ‘21 ALCS, Houston took all three series.

ROTATION: After Yankees ace Gerrit Cole pitched Game 4 and fellow All-Star Nestor Cortes started Game 5, Jameson Taillon has been announced as New York’s probable Game 1 starter. Meanwhile, Astros manager Dusty Baker’s rested rotation is set up for success. Despite his recent playoff struggles, ace Justin Verlander will go in Game 1 on seven days’ rest and could be followed by fellow All-Star Framber Valdez.

However, Baker may opt for Lance McCullers in Game 2 at home, where he sports a 2.67 career ERA compared to 4.43 on the road. If Baker opts for McCullers, the righty could also start a potential Game 6 at Minute Maid Park. Whatever Baker decides, Houston holds the upper hand as Cole and Cortes won’t be available until later in the series.

STAR POWER: It’s no surprise that both rosters are chock full of superstars, with AL single-season home run king Aaron Judge headlining the Yankees’ potent offense. Fellow slugger Giancarlo Stanton scuffled in the ALDS, but perhaps his three-run homer in the first inning of Game 5 is a positive sign.

For Houston, all slugger Yordan Alvarez did was hit a walk-off homer in the ALDS opener and a tiebreaking homer in a Game 2 win. Jose Altuve was 0-for-16 against Seattle, often looking lost at the plate, but the Astros aren’t worried about the proven playoff performer.

BULLPEN: This storyline clearly favors the Astros, whose relievers finished the regular season with the lowest ERA (2.80) in the majors, then limited the Mariners to just one run over 20 1/3 innings. Elite closer Ryan Pressly only pitched two innings in the ALDS, so he’s fresh and ready to slam the door on the Yankees, if needed.

On the other side, All-Star closer Clay Holmes is ailing and former closers Aroldis Chapman and Zack Britton aren’t on the roster. Holmes saved 20 games during the season, but he won’t pitch back-to-back days due to shoulder soreness, Yankees manager Aaron Boone has said. Jonathan Loaisiga and Wandy Peralta are setup men who may close if the situation dictates.

