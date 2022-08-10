Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle out 6-8 weeks with foot fracture

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that wide receiver JoJo Earle suffered a fractured foot during a recent practice and would miss six to eight weeks.

“He was doing a really, really good job, having a really good camp,” Saban told reporters. “Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis. Just saw a guy that grew up and was playing with a lot of confidence. We’ll miss him for a while.”

The 5-foot-10, 177-pound Earle was a Freshman All-SEC selection last season as a return specialist. He racked up 88 yards on 15 punt returns in 2021, with a long of 29. He also had 12 catches for 148 yards.

Now a sophomore, Earle was expected to compete for playing time on an offense that just lost receivers Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden to the NFL.

Saban said Earle “hopefully” could return by Oct. 1, when Alabama hits the road to play Arkansas. The Crimson Tide’s season begins Sept. 3 against Utah State.

–Field Level Media