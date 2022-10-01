Alabama QB Bryce Young leaves with shoulder injury

Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young left Saturday’s game with a first-half shoulder injury after he was tackled out of bounds.

Young, who won the Heisman Trophy last season, jammed his shoulder into the turf and later jogged to the locker room. Per a report by CBS, Young was questionable to return, but he did have a helmet in hand as Alabama opened the third quarter.

Alabama turned to backup quarterback Jalen Millroe, who returned in the Crimson Tide’s opening series of the third quarter. Millroe had a 22-yard touchdown pass to JoJo Earle and a 3-yard touchdown run.

Young, who exited with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter, was 7-for-13 for 173 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Including his first-half work Saturday, Young has thrown for 1,202 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

–Field Level Media