Alabama leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. dealing with rib injury

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. (4) runs around Florida defenders for a touchdown at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Alabama defeated Florida 31-29. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama leading rusher Brian Robinson Jr. is day-to-day heading into Saturday’s game against Southern Mississippi due to injured ribs.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban revealed Wednesday that Robinson was injured during last Saturday’s 31-29 victory at Florida.

“B-Rob played really well in the game,” Saban said of the back who had 78 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries, and also caught a 7-yard touchdown pass.

Robinson has a team-best 208 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He also has four receptions for 17 yards.

Related: College Football games today – TV schedule, fantasy picks, best bets

Trey Sanders, who rushed for 71 yards and one touchdown on 15 carries over the first two games, didn’t play against Florida.

However, Saban didn’t initially provide a reason why Sanders didn’t see action.

“There’s nothing wrong with Trey Sanders, so I don’t really understand the question,” Saban said.

Saban later touched on Sanders in a general response to the running back situation.

“When it comes to running backs, whoever’s playing well and has the hot hand, that’s who we’re gonna play,” Saban said. “That’s how it’s always been around here. We’ve had some really good backs in the past that didn’t play in games that were third guys because the other two guys were rolling and playing good.

“So there was no plan to play him or not to play him. It’s just the way the game worked out.”

Another option against Southern Miss is Jase McClellan, who has rushed for 66 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

–Field Level Media