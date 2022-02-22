Alabama lands commitment from 5-star CB Jahlil Hurley

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Five-star Class of 2023 cornerback prospect Jahlil Hurley stayed in-state with his commitment to Alabama on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 recruit from Florence, Ala., is rated the No. 22 overall prospect in his class and the fourth-best corner in the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Hurley chose the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Georgia, Texas A&M, Michigan and other high-profile suitors.

He told 247Sports in an interview that he was looking forward to playing for Nick Saban — “being coached by the GOAT,” greatest of all time.

Saban, who has won six of his seven national championships at Alabama, has gotten a jump on the 2023 recruiting cycle with Hurley following four-star safety Elliot Washington as the first two members of the class.

–Field Level Media