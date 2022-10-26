Alabama DE Justin Eboigbe (neck) unlikely to play again in 2022

Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama defensive end Justin Eboigbe likely will miss the rest of the season after recently undergoing neck surgery, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday.

Eboigbe hasn’t played since Sept. 24 against Vanderbilt due to the injury. He had 11 tackles in four games prior to being hurt.

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban told reporters.

Saban first revealed Eboigbe was injured after Alabama beat Arkansas on Oct. 1.

Eboigbe has 59 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 42 games for the Crimson Tide.

No. 6 Alabama has a bye this week and returns to action at No. 18 LSU on Nov. 5.

