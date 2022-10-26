fbpx
Published October 26, 2022

Alabama DE Justin Eboigbe (neck) unlikely to play again in 2022

Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) pressures Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) as he throws during the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Alabama defeated Cincinnati 27-6 to advance to the national championship game. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.]College Football Playoffs Alabama Vs Cincinnati
Credit: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Alabama defensive end Justin Eboigbe likely will miss the rest of the season after recently undergoing neck surgery, coach Nick Saban said Wednesday.

Eboigbe hasn’t played since Sept. 24 against Vanderbilt due to the injury. He had 11 tackles in four games prior to being hurt.

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future, but I don’t think that’s going to come this season,” Saban told reporters.

Saban first revealed Eboigbe was injured after Alabama beat Arkansas on Oct. 1.

Eboigbe has 59 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception in 42 games for the Crimson Tide.

No. 6 Alabama has a bye this week and returns to action at No. 18 LSU on Nov. 5.

–Field Level Media

