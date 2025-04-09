Alabama Crimson Tide loses sophomore starter from Elite Eight team to transfer portal

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program faces a significant roster change heading into next season, as starting power forward Jarin Stevenson has entered the transfer portal following the team’s Elite Eight run.

Multiple outlets confirmed the departure, including The Athletic’s Tobias Bass, who reported that Stevenson is officially on the move after two seasons in Tuscaloosa.

NEWS: Alabama center Jarin Stevenson plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @TheAthleticCBB



Stevenson was a 4⭐️ recruit that averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds pic.twitter.com/gTxqke7AGq — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 9, 2025

Stevenson, a former four-star recruit who reclassified to join Alabama early, started 22 games for the Crimson Tide during the 2024-25 campaign. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 5.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per game while shooting 42.9% from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc.

The North Carolina native showed flashes of his potential throughout the season, most notably dropping 22 points in Alabama’s dominant 103-80 victory over Texas. His development was particularly evident in conference play, where he emerged as a reliable starter in coach Nate Oats’ system.

This departure comes just one year after Stevenson played a crucial role in Alabama’s 2024 Final Four run. As a freshman, he scored 19 points to help the Tide defeat Clemson 89-82 in the Elite Eight.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Stevenson’s profile in the portal includes a “do not contact” tag, suggesting he has likely secured a commitment to another program.

Stevenson becomes the third Alabama player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining teammates Naas Cunningham and Mouhamed Dioubate in seeking new opportunities elsewhere.