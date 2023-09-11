Alabama Crimson Tide fans reportedly told Texas Longhorns players ‘go back to the projects,’ spit at rival parents

It seems the reputation of Alabama Crimson Tide fans for being sore losers was furthered after an ugly video from their loss Saturday to the Texas Longhorns surfaced on X/Twitter this week.

It was only Week 2 of the college football season, but one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 season occurred this weekend when Big 12 powerhouse Texas walked into a hostile Bryant-Denny Stadium and was able to hand the legendary program and highly ranked team just its 15th loss over the last decade.

Alabama Crimson Tide football fans are not used to losing and unfortunately, it seems they were not able to handle the rare home occurrence gracefully on Saturday night. The day after the Longhorns’ impressive 34-24 victory a video went viral on X, formerly Twitter, of Alabama football fans hurling homophobic and racist slurs at the Texas sideline when the game seemed to be out of reach.

In the video, which can be viewed below, fans can be heard yelling at several Texas players “to go back to the projects” and also hurling shocking homophobic language at the college athletes.

Alabama Crimson Tide record (2023): 1-1

However, that was just part of the harsh treatment Texas players and their parents received. After the video hit X, the mother of Longhorns athlete Tre Wisner took to the social media platform and claimed that some parents at the game were spit at and hit with beer cans and water bottles during the game. ” … what the parents in the stand went through was definitely Disrespectful and Disgraceful! All those boys are on a full scholarship at a wonderful school!” Wisner wrote on X.

April Finkley, the mother of Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Justice Finkley confirmed the accusations and wrote in an X post, “Our game day experience included being harassed because our son is a ‘traitor’ and having beer cans thrown at our section the whole game.”

Alabama Crimson Tide football fans have a long history of being sore losers, including poisoning trees on Auburn’s campus after a loss to the school and Deshaun Watson being kicked out of an Alabama bar but Crimson Tide supporters for ruining one of their Saturdays while he was at Clemson.

Texas will officially join the SEC and play Alabama even more regularly starting next season.