Alabama adds to top recruiting class with 4-star defensive lineman Edric Hill

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Four-star defensive lineman Edric Hill committed to play his college football at Alabama on Monday evening.

Hill is rated the No. 183 overall prospect and the 27th-best defensive lineman by the 247Sports composite rankings. The Kansas City native chose Alabama over LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and Southern California.

Nick Saban already had the top-ranked 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports, before Hill’s commitment. Hill is the 21st recruit to commit to the Crimson Tide, a group that includes four five-stars, three alone who play in the secondary.

Hill, listed at 6-foot-3 and 290 pounds, is entering his senior year at North Kansas City High School.

–Field Level Media