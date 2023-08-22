Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson matches WNBA record with 53 points

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson took it upon herself to end the Las Vegas Aces’ one-game slide on the road Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream.

With the defending champions coming off a rare home loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the two-time MVP absolutely went off.

Wilson hit on 16-of-23 shots from the field and 20-of-21 from the charity stripe to lead the Aces to a 112-100 win over Atlanta. In the process, she tied a WNBA record with a whopping 53 points. It seems as if everything A’ja Wilson did inside The Gateway Center Arena went to gold. The Dream had no answer for her.

Related: 2023 WNBA schedule, standings and more

A'JA WILSON 😳



2nd 40-PT game this season for @_ajawilson22, and she has 47 POINTS on @CBSSportsNet! pic.twitter.com/ush0O2NesH — WNBA (@WNBA) August 23, 2023

We already know that Wilson is one of the best WNBA players today. She’s leading an Aces team that now boasts a resounding 28-4 record through 32 games. Even before Tuesday’s action, she had shown herself to be dominant.

A’ja Wilson stats (2023): 21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.1 BPG, 54% shooting

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

By dropping 53 points, Wilson matched Liz Cambage for the most in single-game WNBA history. Cambage hit that total back in 2018 as a member of the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty.

Riquna Williams previously held the mark with 51 points she scored as a member of the Tulsa Shock against the San Antonio Silver Stars back in 2013. Interestingly enough, the Silver Stars relocated to Vegas and became the Aces in 2018.