Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson matches WNBA record with 53 points

Reigning WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson took it upon herself to end the Las Vegas Aces’ one-game slide on the road Tuesday night against the Atlanta Dream.
With the defending champions coming off a rare home loss to the Los Angeles Sparks, the two-time MVP absolutely went off.
Wilson hit on 16-of-23 shots from the field and 20-of-21 from the charity stripe to lead the Aces to a 112-100 win over Atlanta. In the process, she tied a WNBA record with a whopping 53 points. It seems as if everything A’ja Wilson did inside The Gateway Center Arena went to gold. The Dream had no answer for her.
We already know that Wilson is one of the best WNBA players today. She’s leading an Aces team that now boasts a resounding 28-4 record through 32 games. Even before Tuesday’s action, she had shown herself to be dominant.
A’ja Wilson stats (2023): 21.3 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 2.1 BPG, 54% shooting
By dropping 53 points, Wilson matched Liz Cambage for the most in single-game WNBA history. Cambage hit that total back in 2018 as a member of the Dallas Wings against the New York Liberty.
Riquna Williams previously held the mark with 51 points she scored as a member of the Tulsa Shock against the San Antonio Silver Stars back in 2013. Interestingly enough, the Silver Stars relocated to Vegas and became the Aces in 2018.
