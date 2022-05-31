A’ja Wilson helps Aces beat Sun for seventh straight win

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A’ja Wilson recorded 24 points and 14 rebounds and Jackie Young added 21 points as the torrid Las Vegas Aces notched an 89-81 victory over the visiting Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night.

Kelsey Plum added 18 points and seven assists to help the Aces (9-1) win their seventh straight game. Chelsea Gray added 13 points and six assists for Las Vegas.

DeWanna Bonner scored 14 points and Courtney Williams added 13 for Connecticut (6-3). Alyssa Thomas had 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists and Brionna Jones also had 12 points for the Sun, who lost for just the second time in their past eight games.

Connecticut was coached by assistant Chris Koclanes for the second straight game. Head coach Curt Miller and assistant Brandi Poole are in COVID-19 protocol.

Las Vegas made 45.2 percent of its shots, including 6 of 25 from 3-point range.

The Sun connected on 43.6 percent of their shots and were 6 of 22 from behind the arc. Reigning WNBA MVP Jonquel Jones collected 13 rebounds but scored only eight points.

The Sun scored the first basket of the second half to trail by six before Las Vegas answered with an 11-4 burst. Wilson scored the final five points to give the Aces a 61-48 lead with 3:37 left.

Las Vegas led 72-61 entering the final stanza before Brionna Jones scored a basket for the Sun. The Aces then scored 13 of the next 15 points to open up a 20-point lead.

Plum drained a straightaway 3-pointer to make it 81-65 with 6:27 to play and followed with a jumper 36 seconds later. Wilson capped the burst with a basket to make it 85-65 with 5:15 left.

Connecticut later moved within 87-79 on two free throws by Stephanie Jones with 58.4 seconds remaining before Aces coach Becky Hammon reinserted the starting five to finish off the victory.

Young scored 15 points and Plum added 13 as Las Vegas held a 50-42 halftime edge. Wilson had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Williams scored 11 to lead the Sun.

Dearica Hamby scored five points and Plum drained a 3-pointer during a 10-0 burst as the Aces took a 35-25 lead with 6:45 left in the half. The Sun moved within five on Natisha Hiedeman’s 3-pointer with 3:56 left before Las Vegas pushed the lead back to eight at the break.

