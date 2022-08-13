AJ Pollock, White Sox keep scoring, outlast Tigers

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

AJ Pollock homered and drove in two runs, Andrew Vaughn knocked in the go-ahead run and the host Chicago White Sox defeated the Detroit Tigers 6-4 on Saturday.

Leury Garcia had two hits, scored two runs and drove in another, while Jose Abreu added two hits, a run and an RBI.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (9-6) allowed four runs and eight hits while striking out seven in seven innings. Liam Hendriks escaped a ninth-inning jam for his 25th save.

Riley Greene had a three-run double for the Tigers. Detroit starter Matt Manning gave up four runs and 10 hits in five innings.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected by second base umpire Jerry Layne during the seventh inning.

The Tigers threatened to score in the first but didn’t. Victor Reyes and Javier Baez singled with one out. Harold Castro then hit a line shot that third baseman Yoan Moncada snared. Baez was on the move and got doubled off.

Chicago did score in the bottom of the inning. Pollock singled and went to third on Moncada’s single. Abreu delivered Pollock with a sacrifice fly.

Detroit scored three runs with two out in the second. Kerry Carpenter walked and Jonathan Schoop and Akil Baddoo singled to load the bases. Greene cleared them with a deep double to left.

The White Sox tied it at 3-3 in the bottom of the inning. Gavin Sheets smacked a one-out double and Garcia drove him in with a single. After Garcia took third on a single by Josh Harrison, Garcia scored on sacrifice fly by Pollock.

The Tigers regained the lead in third as Castro singled and scored on Eric Haase’s one-out double.

Chicago tied it again in the fourth. Garcia singled and Moncada drew a two-out walk before Eloy Jimenez ripped a single.

Chicago took the lead in the seventh against Joe Jimenez (3-2). Abreu hit a single with one out and moved to second on a long fly out. Vaughn then bounced a single up the middle to drive in Abreu.

Pollock gave the White Sox an insurance run in the eighth against Andrew Chafin with his sixth home run.

