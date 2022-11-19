AJ Griffin gets game-winning bucket as Hawks edge Raptors

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie AJ Griffin caught a pass from Trae Young and made an uncontested shot at the buzzer to give the Atlanta Hawks a 124-122 overtime win against the visiting Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby made two free throws to tie the game at 122-122 with 3.8 seconds left. Atlanta, without any timeouts, advanced the ball to Young, who lobbed a high pass toward the rim. Griffin caught the ball in midair near the basket and dropped it in as the horn sounded.

Griffin scored 17 points, eight in overtime, with five rebounds, one of which was a key offensive board in the extra period. Young scored 33 points on 12-for-21 shooting with 12 assists.

The two teams have split two games and play for the final time on Jan. 14 in Toronto.

Atlanta also got 22 points from De’Andre Hunter, 18 points and 14 rebounds from Clint Capela and 17 points from Dejounte Murray.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes scored a season-high 28 points. He also matched his season high with 11 rebounds. Anunoby scored 27 points, Thaddeus Young scored 18 and reserve Malachi Flynn added 17.

Toronto led by as many as nine in the second half and had a chance to win it in regulation, but Barnes missed a shot close to the rim and failed to tip in the follow and the game was tied 111-111 at the end of regulation.

The Raptors had only nine players available because of injuries to Otto Porter Jr. (dislocated toe), Gary Trent Jr. (flu), Precious Achiuwa (right ankle sprain) and Pascal Siakam (right adductor strain).

Atlanta has scored at least 100 points in each of its first 16 games for just the fourth time in franchise history, and in 37 straight, the longest active streak in the NBA.

The game was tied 55-55 with 1:23 remaining in the first half, but the Raptors scored the final seven points and led 62-55 at halftime.

The Hawks are now 2-0 in overtime. Toronto is now 0-1.

