Agent: Lions to promote RB Zonovan Knight

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions reportedly will promote Zonovan Knight to the 53-man roster this week with fellow running back David Montgomery nursing a thigh injury.

Agent Mike McCartney announced the news on behalf of his client over social media on Tuesday. Knight was signed to the Lions’ practice squad on Aug. 31, three days after he was released by the New York Jets.

Knight, 22, had 85 carries for 300 yards and a touchdown and 13 catches for 100 yards in seven games (four starts) last season with the Jets.

Montgomery, 26, was carted off at the start of the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. He did not return after rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown. Montgomery has started both games this season, rushing for 141 yards and two TDs.

First-round draft pick Jahmyr Gibbs also is expected to contribute out of the backfield for the Lions (1-1), who host the Atlanta Falcons (2-0) on Sunday.

–Field Level Media