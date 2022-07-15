Sacramento Kings signing forward KZ Okpala to two-year deal

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Forward KZ Okpala reached an agreement on a two-year deal with the Sacramento Kings, agent Aaron Mintz of CAA confirmed Friday to Yahoo Sports.

The 23-year-old free agent averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 11.6 minutes in 21 games off the Miami Heat bench in 2021-22.

A second-round pick in 2019, Okpala has career averages of 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 63 games (nine starts) over three seasons with the Heat.

The 6-foot-8 Okpala is a California native who played college basketball at Stanford.

–Field Level Media