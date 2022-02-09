Agent: Jeremy Giambi has died at 47

Aug 8, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; General view of the Oakland Athletics hat and glove during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Former major league player Jeremy Giambi has died at age 47, his agent announced Wednesday.

Giambi died at his parents’ home in Southern California, per Joel Wolfe. Giambi is the younger brother of five-time All-Star and 2000 MVP Jason Giambi. The cause of death was not released.

Jeremy Giambi played three seasons in Oakland, able to play alongside his brother.

“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the A’s said in a statement. “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason and his family and friends.”

Giambi was a .263 career hitter who slugged 52 home runs in 1,417 at bats over 510 games as an outfielder and first baseman.

He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round of the 1996 amateur draft out of Cal State Fullerton. He made his Major League debut on Sept. 1, 1998, at age 23.

He played with the Royals for two seasons before being traded to Oakland, playing there for parts of three seasons, from 2000-02. He was traded to Philadelphia in May 2002 for John Mabry and finished his career in Boston in 2003.

Giambi’s best season came in 2001 when he hit .283/.391/.450 with 12 home runs and 57 RBIs. He slugged a career-high 20 home runs the next season, with the A’s and Phillies.

Giambi was on the infamous end of a memorable playoff moment. He was thrown out at home plate by New York Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, who crossed the entire infield to track down an errant throw and flick the ball to get Giambi at home in the 2001 American League Division Series. Giambi never slid.

Giambi was also portrayed in the 2011 movie “Moneyball” that focused on Billy Beane and the stat-driven, money-pinching A’s.

–Field Level Media