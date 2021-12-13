Against Division II Allen, South Carolina aims to extend win streak

Nov 9, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin directs his team against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans in the second half at Colonial Life Arena.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are aiming to extend their winning streak to three games when they host cross-town foe Division II Allen University on Tuesday in Columbia.

South Carolina (7-2) rallied from a 16-point, first-half deficit for a 66-65 win over Florida State on Sunday.

Devin Carter had 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while James Reese added 13 points with three 3-pointers and Wildens Leveque had 10 points.

The Gamecocks’ seventh win of the season is one more than they had all of last season, when they went 6-15. South Carolina brought in nine new players this season.

South Carolina outrebounded the Seminoles 41-33 and dominated them inside, outscoring them 38-20 in the paint. The Gamecocks missed half of their 20 free throws against the Seminoles, and their morale would be a lot different if Florida State’s Malik Osborne hadn’t missed a game-winning 3-pointer as time expired.

“This win feels like it could be the turning point to our season,” Reese said. “Florida State is a great team, and this could be the turning point and there will be no looking back after this one.”

The Gamecocks were without Jermaine Couisnard, who averages a team-high 12.1 points per-game, for the second time in the past three games due to injuries. His status for Tuesday is uncertain.

Erik Stevenson averages 11.4 points and four rebounds per-game to go along with a team-high 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, with Leveque averaging 10.3 points and a team-high 6.6 rebounds per-game. Reese averages 9.6 points and Carter adds 8.1 points per-game.

“It’s fun to be around a team who are a bunch of selfless guys,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. “They want to win.”

Allen (0-8), which is also located in Columbia, S.C., is coming off a 79-43 loss against host Miles College (7-3) in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference game on Monday in Fairfield, Ala.

Anthony Baker Jr. scored 15 points on 7-for-15 shooting and was the only Yellow Jacket who finished in double figures. Shawn Jones added seven points and Andre Baker added six points and a team-high five assists.

–Field Level Media