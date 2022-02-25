After first-place finish, Rapids meet new-look LAFC

Jan 5, 2022; LA, CA, USA; Steve Cherundolo (left) poses with general manager John Thorington at press conference to announce Cherundolo’s hiring as LAFC head coach at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With new faces and a new coach in tow, Los Angeles FC will try to maintain its perfect record in season openers when they host the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.

In season openers, Los Angeles is 4-0-0 since entering MLS in 2018, outscoring the opposition 6-1 in those games.

“Everybody is ready to go,” said head coach Steve Cherundolo, hired to replace Bob Bradley. “Before any game, I think every athlete experiences a little bit of nervousness, which I feel as well. I probably feel it more so now as a coach than as a player because I can’t really do much on the field to directly impact the result.

“But this team has won my trust in the preseason, so I fully stand behind them and I know they will do the things we ask them to do to give us a great chance to win this game.”

Los Angeles, who missed the playoffs last season for the first time, has added goaltender Maxime Crepeau, midfielder Kellyn Acosta, and defenders Franco Escobar and Ryan Hollingshead.

Acosta, who has developed into a regular on the United States Men’s National Team, will face his former teammates for the first time since being acquired by LAFC in January.

“It is just another game,” Acosta said. “It is kind of weird being on the other side of things of course, but I’m more excited to just play at the Banc in front of the fans here and just getting the season underway.”

The Rapids have maintained most of their roster from last season, in which they finished atop the Western Conference standings and second in MLS overall behind the New England Revolution.

The club heads into the MLS season after being bounced from CONCACAF Champions League play on penalty kicks Wednesday, scoring one goal in two contests.

“Really looking forward to getting started,” Rapids coach Robin Fraser said. “We’ve obviously had a slightly longer preseason in getting ready for Champions League, but I’ve said this a couple of times–in all of our games we’ve had some really good moments and it’s just been a matter of getting closer to putting them all together.”

Colorado opens its season on the road for the third straight year and has fared well away from home. The Rapids had the second-best road record in the Western Conference and third-best in MLS last season, winning eight times on opposing pitches.

–Field Level Media