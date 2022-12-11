After defensive first half, Bills overcome Jets 20-12

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen went 16-of-27 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown, and also ran for 48 yards with a touchdown on nine carries, to lead the Buffalo Bills to a 20-12 home victory over the New York Jets on Sunday.

Mike White went 27-of-44 passing for 268 yards in the defeat for the Jets (7-6), while playing through a second-half rib injury.

After both defenses dominated for most of the first half on a cold day with mixed precipitation, Buffalo (10-3) broke through just before halftime. The Bills took a 7-0 lead with 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Dawson Knox.

The play finished off a seven-play, 70-yard drive.

On the first possession of the third quarter, the Jets answered, marching 72 yards in 10 plays and tying the game at 7-7 on a 13-yard touchdown run by Zonovan Knight.

Buffalo regained the lead quickly, going 75 yards in six plays and grabbing a 14-7 lead with 7:20 left in the third on a 5-yard touchdown run by Allen.

Tyler Bass then kicked consecutive field goals, a 38-yard field goal with 2:07 left in the third quarter and a 49-yard field goal with 12:23 remaining in the game, to put Buffalo up 20-7.

New York cut Buffalo’s lead to 20-9 with 7:30 remaining after Jermaine Johnson blocked a Sam Martin punt, with the ball going through the end zone for a safety.

After the safety, the Jets drove inside the Buffalo 30-yard line, but the Bills recovered a fumble by Michael Carter at the Buffalo 23-yard line with 5:34 remaining.

New York cut Buffalo’s lead to 20-12 with 1:18 remaining after a 26-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein.

With all of their timeouts left, the Jets decided to kick the ball off instead of going for an onside kick, forced a Buffalo punt and got the ball back at their own 21 with 46 seconds remaining.

But Buffalo sealed the victory by forcing four straight incompletions.

