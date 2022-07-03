Aerial Powers scores career-best 32 in Lynx win vs. Aces

Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Aerial Powers scored a career-high 32 points as the Minnesota Lynx led wire-to-wire in an impressive 102-71 home victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday in Minneapolis.

It’s the most points the Lynx (7-15) have scored this season, and they did it against the Aces (15-6), who have the Western Conference’s best record.

Powers, who is in her seventh season of pro ball, shot 10-of-17 from the floor, 3-of-7 from 3-point range and 9-of-12 from the charity stripe. She also had six rebounds and four assists in under 28 minutes of play.

Powers tied her previous career high earlier this season on June 5, when she scored 27 points against the New York Liberty. She’s averaging 13.4 points per game this season.

Moriah Jefferson and Rachel Banham added 13 points apiece for Minnesota.

Kelsey Plum led the Aces with 12 points and five assists. Jackie Young and A’ja Wilson had 10 points each.

It was the fourth time this year that the Aces and Lynx had squared off, but the first victory in the season series for Minnesota.

The Lynx jumped out to a 13-0 lead to start the game, then led 33-15 by the end of the first quarter. Powers poured in 14 points of her career-best total in the opening period.

Las Vegas trimmed the deficit to nine points in the second quarter using a 20-11 run, but never threatened to take the lead.

Minnesota’s shooting was sharp Sunday, as it made 50 percent of its shots from the floor and 41.4 percent from deep. Las Vegas, meanwhile, shot 36.8 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from behind the arc.

The Lynx — led by Sylvia Fowles’ 11 rebounds — also dominated on the boards, 53-25. Jessica Shepard helped in that department too, coming off the bench to grab eight rebounds to go along with nine points and four assists.

Minnesota led by as many as 34 points.

The Aces were hit with two flagrant fouls in the first half.

