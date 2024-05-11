Indianapolis Colts’ Adonai Mitchell addresses pre-draft concern, Texas HC responds to anonymous character attack

Credit: Jay Janner/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Adonai Mitchell fell in the 2024 NFL Draft after anonymous sources called him “abrasive” and a player who didn’t take his battle with Type 1 diabetes seriously. The Indianapolis Colts weren’t scared off by those anonymous claims and it seems they might not even pose a problem.

Ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, anonymous scouts told NFL reporter Bob McGinn of Go Long that Mitchell was a boom-or-bust prospect because of his “abrasive” personality. One described him as “almost uncoachable” suggesting Mitchell is “rude” when his blood sugar is off and that’s needed to be monitored constantly.

“When his blood sugar’s off, he’s rude, he’s abrasive, he doesn’t pay attention in meetings. It’s why you get really, really sh**ty character reports coming out of Georgia and Texas. Anonymous scout on Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Adonai Mitchell

Another scout criticized Mitchell anonymously, saying the former Longhorns’ star “doesn’t address the diabetic stuff in a mature way” and suggesting he will only do things his way.

In a post-draft press conference, after he selected Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Colts general manager Chris Ballard blasted the “bullsh—“ that was put out there anonymously, calling out scouts and executives around the league who used anonymity to criticize young men.

“These are 21-, 22-year-old young men. And can people out there tell me they’re perfect in their lives? It’s crazy. It’s crap. This is a good kid. And for those reports to come out, it’s bulls—.” Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard on the anonymous criticisms of Adonai Mitchell (H/T ESPN)

While Mitchell didn’t let the criticisms bother him too much, the 21-year-old has reportedly already made changes in his life to address his Type 1 diabetes.

ESPN Colts’ reporter Stephen Holder dove into the anonymous claims made against Mitchell and discovered some of the changes the rookie has already made to work on his health.

Mitchell now has a private chef, who he hired to help him adhere to a nutritional plan and ensure he follows a more strict diet tied to his diabetes. Those steps being taken are part of the reason the Colts weren’t concerned about Type 1 diabetes when they drafted Mitchell.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian refutes character concerns with Adonai Mitchell

As for the claims that Mitchell was uncoachable in college, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian made it clear to Holder that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“We had a great experience with AD in his time hereWe were better as a football team with him joining our team for one season, and I think he got better as a football player. I thought it was a win-win for both sides. I really enjoyed being around AD every day, whether in meetings or on the practice field. And he worked extremely hard, and I thought he improved his game.” Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on Adonai Mitchell (via ESPN’s Stephen Holder)

While NFL coaches and general managers along with college coaches have been more public of their criticism regarding anonymous criticisms of players, the issue is likely never going away. As long as it is around though, those who know the players best will do what they can to correct the narrative publicly and put their names behind what is said.

