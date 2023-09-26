St. Louis Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright confirms he’s thrown his final MLB pitch

The 2023 MLB season has been a swan song of sorts for St. Louis Cardinals legendary pitcher Adam Wainwright. At 42 years old, he went into the campaign knowing it would likely be his last.

A young reliever when the Cards won the World Series back in 2006, Wainwright morphed into one of the best starters in the history of the heralded franchise. It culminated in his 200th career win back on September 18 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the Cardinals closing out one of the most disappointing seasons in modern franchise history, Wainwright went full throwback. He threw seven innings of four-hit baseball, holding Milwaukee without a run in a 1-0 win.

This will ultimately represent the last time Wainwright takes to the bump in the Majors. On Tuesday, Wainwright confirmed what most around the league knew to be true.

“I’ve thought a lot about it the last few days, but I’m in a really good place mentally. No regrets about anything I ever did. No second thoughts of, ‘Am I making the right decision on pitching or retiring?’ I’m at peace with all of it in this spot that I’ve never been.” Adam Wainwright on decision to retire

“I’ve literally left everything I had out there, for real,” Wainwright continued.

Much like his entire Cardinals team, the 2023 campaign has not gone according to plan for Wainwright. He will finish the season having pitched to a 5-11 record with a 7.40 ERA and 1.901 WHIP. But this doesn’t take away from what he’s accomplished throughout a brilliant 18-year career.

Adam Wainwright stats: 200-128, 3.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 2,202 strikeouts

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Wainwright’s last appearance resulted in that 200th win. He joins only Bob Gibson as one of two pitchers in Cardinals history to reach this plateau. It was a magical night for the all-time great and fans inside Busch Stadium once Wainwright completed seven in his final appearance in a Cards uniform.

“To walk off the way he did, at home, ended on a curveball, fans on their feet, the ovation after he came out, all of it, there’s not a better way to go out,” St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.

Indeed.