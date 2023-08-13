Adam Duvall, Trevor Story pace Red Sox past Tigers

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Duvall homered and drove in four runs and Trevor Story had four hits to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Tigers on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Turner, who was playing in his 1,500th major league game, also went deep for the Red Sox. It was his 19th home run of the season and his second in as many games.

Duvall and Turner each had two of Boston’s 12 hits.

Akil Baddoo launched a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Tigers, who lost twice in the three-game series.

Garrett Whitlock, who was activated from the injured list Sunday, earned the win after pitching two innings of relief. Whitlock (5-3) allowed one (unearned) run and struck out three without surrendering a hit.

Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth to collect his 27th save.

Eduardo Rodriguez (8-6) took the loss after he allowed six runs on 10 hits in five innings. He struck out eight and walked one.

Miguel Cabrera’s groundout drove in Spencer Torkelson from third base to stake Detroit to a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Torkelson reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

Boston pulled even in its half of the second after Triston Casas drew a two-out walk and scored on Connor Wong’s triple.

The Red Sox took a 2-1 lead on Turner’s homer in the third. They stretched the advantage to 3-1 later in that inning after Story reached on an infield single, stole second and third and scored on Duvall’s single.

Baddoo’s homer sliced Boston’s lead to 3-2 in the fifth before Duvall went deep with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth

Detroit got a run back when Matt Vierling scored on Torkelson’s groundout in the sixth inning.

–Field Level Media