Aces use balanced attack to top Storm

A’ja Wilson and Dearica Hamby had double-doubles and Kelsey Plum scored 14 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter as the Las Vegas Aces won their home opener by defeating the Seattle Storm 85-74 on Sunday night.

Wilson had 20 points and 15 rebounds and Hamby had 10 points and 19 rebounds. Jackie Young scored 19 points and Chelsea Gray had 12. Plum led the way as the Aces outscored the Storm 27-15 in the fourth quarter.

Breanna Stewart scored 21, Jewell Loyd had 19 and Epiphanny Prince 11 for Seattle.

Plum made a 3-pointer and a layup and Wilson added a layup to give the Aces a 68-61 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Loyd sank a 3-pointer to end Seattle’s scoring drought, but Plum scored five points as the Aces increased the lead to 76-66 midway through the quarter.

The Storm scored six straight to get within four points with 3:12 left, but Las Vegas scored the next four points while Seattle didn’t score for nearly two minutes.

Plum made two baskets and assisted on Gray’s 3-pointer to seal the victory.

Sue Bird made a 3-pointer and Stewart drained two 3s early in the third quarter as the Storm closed within 47-44.

Wilson answered with a 3-pointer, but Briann January and Stephanie Talbot each made a 3-pointer to help Seattle pull even at 52.

The score was tied again at 55 and 57 before Prince’s jumper gave the Storm a 59-58 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Hamby scored four points during a 10-0 run that gave Las Vegas a 16-7 lead.

Stewart’s triple ended the run, but the Aces rebuilt the lead to 12 points.

Prince converted a four-point play to pull Seattle within 26-18 at the end of the first quarter.

The Storm pulled within five points on three occasions before Young’s 3-pointer helped Las Vegas take a 39-33 halftime lead.

–Field Level Media