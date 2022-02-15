Aces sign center Kalani Brown

Jan 28, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Team Sims center Kalani Brown (24) talks with Team Mitchell forward Tianna Hawkins (21) during the third quarter at Athletes Unlimited Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Aces improved their frontcourt depth Tuesday, signing Kalani Brown ahead of the upcoming season.

Brown — a former first-round pick out of Baylor — has been playing in the new women’s basketball league from Athletes Unlimited. In nine contests, she’s averaged 14.4 points, six rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting a league-best 68.8 percent from the field.

“Kalani has been a big presence on the floor during the Athlete’s Unlimited season and overseas in Turkey this year, and I’m anxious to see how she performs in training camp,” first year Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon said in a statement. “She obviously commands a lot of attention in the post, and at just 24 years old, she still has room to grow her game.”

Brown has previously played with the LA Sparks and Atlanta Dream in the WNBA, and overseas with teams in Turkey and China. The 6-foot-7 center has averaged 4.5 points per game across 39 WNBA appearances.

In college, Brown was the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2018, and helped lead Baylor to a national championship in 2019.

–Field Level Media