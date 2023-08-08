Aces rebound from stunning drubbing, hammer Wings

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

A’ja Wilson racked up 28 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting Las Vegas Aces roared out of the gate and rolled to a 104-84 victory over the struggling Dallas Wings on Tuesday in a game between the top two teams in the Western Conference in Arlington, Texas.

The Aces (25-3) rebounded from their worst loss since the franchise moved from San Antonio in 2018 — a 38-point loss at New York on Sunday — and set the tone from the jump, scoring the game’s first 16 points and building their lead to as many as 41 points in the third quarter.

Kelsey Plum added 20 points for the Aces, with Jackie Young hitting for 18, Chelsea Gray scoring 16, Alysha Clark tallying 11 points and Kiah Stokes taking 10 rebounds as Las Vegas won for the ninth time in 10 games.

Satou Sabally led the Wings (15-14) with 21 points while Kalani Brown scored 16 off the bench, Arike Ogunbowale added 12 points, Crystal Dangerfield hit for 11 and Natasha Howard tallied 10 points. Dallas has lost three straight and surrendered 104 points in back-to-back games.

Las Vegas did not allow Dallas on the board until Sabally hit a 3-pointer at the 4:25 mark of the first quarter. The Wings rallied to within 21-13 before Gray’s 3-pointer with 34 seconds left gave Las Vegas a 24-13 lead after one period.

A 14-0 run by the Aces capped a jumper by Plum with 3:58 to play in the second period expanded Las Vegas’ lead to 26 points. Wilson’s only points of the quarter came with 22 seconds remaining and granted the Aces a 54-26 lead at the break.

Plum led all scorers with 15 points before halftime while Gray had 13, Young tallied 12 and Wilson grabbed 10 rebounds for Las Vegas.

Sabally paced Dallas with 11 points but just three Wings’ players scored in the half. Dallas was just 8 of 35 from the floor (22.9 percent) over the first 20 minutes.

–Field Level Media