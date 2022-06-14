Aces looking to deal Wings fourth straight loss

Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Aces will look to build on the league’s best record and extend their two-game winning streak when they visit the host Dallas Wings on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Aces (11-2) are coming off an 89-72 win at Los Angeles on Saturday behind A’ja Wilson’s season-high 35 points and 11 rebounds. Dearica Hamby added 20 points and Kelsey Plum hit for 17.

Las Vegas led by as many as 26 points even though it played without wing Jackie Young, who is nursing a sprained ankle. Young will be a game-time decision for Wednesday’s matinee.

“We came out, executed our game plan — especially defensively,” Aces coach Becky Hammon said after beating the Sparks. “And we just did a good job of knowing the scouting report, knowing the schemes.

“Then, obviously, A’ja had a big night. She’s involved in every play — offensively and defensively. There’s really no way to calculate her value and her impact.”

The Wings (6-7) look for a turnaround game after an 84-70 loss at home to Seattle on Sunday. Dallas has dropped three straight, including back-to-back home setbacks to the Storm.

Allisha Gray led the Wings with 20 points in Sunday’s loss, with Satou Sabally and Teaira McCowan adding 13 points apiece and Tyasha Harris scoring 10.

Dallas star guard Arike Ogunbowale played just 15 minutes and scored two points after being ejected from the game at the end of the second quarter for kicking the ball into the stands.

Gray has emerged as a go-to player for Dallas over the first half of the season, reaching double-figure scoring in seven straight games and producing 20-plus points three times.

“We just got to learn how to continue to feed her and let her be aggressive, and I’m proud of her,” Dallas coach Vickie Johnson said about Gray. “She’s stepped up to be a leader.”

Dallas outrebounded Seattle 39-23 in the loss but also committed 19 turnovers that led to 29 points for its opponent. Kayla Thornton led the Wings with 14 rebounds, her fifth game this year with double-digit boards.

The Wings are just 1-4 at home this season.

The last time Dallas and Las Vegas played, on June 5 in Sin City, Wilson was limited to a season-low eight points before fouling out with just under four minutes to play. The Aces still won 84-78 behind Plum’s 32 points.

