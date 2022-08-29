Aces guard Jackie Young named WNBA Most Improved Player

Credit: Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young was named the WNBA’s Most Improved Player on Monday.

Young, 24, received 32 of 56 votes to easily beat out New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, who received 10. Sophie Cunningham (seven) of the Phoenix Mercury finished third.

Young is the first player in Aces franchise history to win the award.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, averaged career highs of 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals this season, up from 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 2021. Young improved her 3-point shooting from 25 percent last season to 43.1 percent in 2022.

Young earned her first All-Star appearance this season.

Brionna Jones of Connecticut won the award in 2021.

–Field Level Media