fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published June 26, 2022

Aces for Ukraine: Hubert Hurkacz to donate at Wimbledon

Sportsnaut
Jul 7, 2021; London, United Kingdom; Hubert Hurkacz (POL) seen in service action against Roger Federer (SUI) in the quarter finals at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports
Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz is putting his money behind his serve at Wimbledon.

The seventh-seeded Hurkacz said Sunday he will donate 100 euros — about $105 — for each ace he hits during the Wimbledon fortnight for the people of Ukraine.

“Hope my serve works well! #acesforaid,” he tweeted, in part.

Hurkacz, 25, opens play at the All England Club in London on Monday against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He reached the semifinals last year.

Ranked No. 10 in the world, he is 28-11 in matches this year but 5-1 on Wimbledon’s surface, grass. He has 452 aces through those 39 matches this year.

–Field Level Media

Share: