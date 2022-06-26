Aces for Ukraine: Hubert Hurkacz to donate at Wimbledon

Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz is putting his money behind his serve at Wimbledon.

The seventh-seeded Hurkacz said Sunday he will donate 100 euros — about $105 — for each ace he hits during the Wimbledon fortnight for the people of Ukraine.

“Hope my serve works well! #acesforaid,” he tweeted, in part.

I’d like to announce that starting tomorrow I am pledging to donate 100 euros for every ace I hit at Wimbledon to help support the people of Ukraine. Hope my serve works well! #acesforaid pic.twitter.com/6B9hOy6aE8 — Hubert Hurkacz (@HubertHurkacz) June 26, 2022

Hurkacz, 25, opens play at the All England Club in London on Monday against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. He reached the semifinals last year.

Ranked No. 10 in the world, he is 28-11 in matches this year but 5-1 on Wimbledon’s surface, grass. He has 452 aces through those 39 matches this year.

–Field Level Media