Abraham Toro comes through again as Seattle Mariners blank Houston Astros

Sep 1, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Abraham Toro (13) hits an RBI-sacrifice fly against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Abraham Toro drove every run for a second consecutive game as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Houston Astros 1-0 Wednesday afternoon.

Toro hit a sacrifice fly to center field with one out and the bases loaded in the sixth inning to score J.P. Crawford for the game’s lone run.

Toro hit a grand slam against his former team in the eighth inning of Seattle’s 4-0 victory Tuesday night.

Five Mariners pitchers combined for the shutout, allowing nine hits. Left-hander Justus Sheffield (6-8), activated from the injured list earlier in the day after being out since July 7 with a strained left forearm, pitched one inning of relief for the victory. Right-hander Paul Sewald got the final four outs for his eighth save of the season.

Crawford led off the sixth by lining a single over the head of Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi (6-7). Following a walk to Mitch Haniger, fellow right-hander Phil Maton relieved Odorizzi. After one strikeout, Maton walked Ty France to load the bases.

Toro lofted the next pitch into center, with Crawford tagging and sprinting home to beat the throw.

Odorizzi was charged with the lone run after allowing two hits in five-plus innings. He walked two and struck out seven.

Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert matched Odorizzi through five scoreless innings. The rookie allowed four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

The Astros’ best chance to score came in the eighth. Jake Meyers reached on an infield single off right-hander Drew Steckenrider before pinch-hitter Aledmys Diaz grounded into a double play. Jose Altuve drew a walk and Michael Brantley lined a single to right. Sewald replaced Steckenrider and caught Carlos Correa looking at a called third strike to end the inning.

Houston got one-out singles from Yuli Gurriel and Alex Bregman in the ninth before Sewald induced Kyle Tucker to fly out to left and whiffed Meyers on a called third strike with a full count to end it.

–Field Level Media