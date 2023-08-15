Aaron Rodgers on joining New York Jets: I woke up inside of a dream

It’s been all smiles since Aaron Rodgers joined the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP, coming off 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, sounds like he’s discovered the fountain of youth at the age of 39.

Rodgers looks loose and relaxed. He’s enjoying his time in the Big Apple, learning new handshakes, being gifted extravagant jewelry, and helping teach Zach Wilson. Most importantly, he’s ready to help the Jets get back to the playoffs after a 12-year drought.

“It’s really been better that I could have expected. It feels like sometimes that I woke up inside of a dream and that this is my life playing out. I pinch myself at various times throughout the week every single week that I’ve been here.” Aaron Rodgrs on life with the New York Jets

Rodgers has yet to suit up in an NFL game with his new teammates after predictably sitting out of the Jets’ first two preseason games. The Jets get four preseason games instead of three since they participated in the Hall of Fame game. It remains to be seen whether Rodgers will get a few snaps during the exhibition season or if he’ll wait to make his Jets debut until Week 1 of the regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11.

For now, Jets fans can get a closer look at Rodgers in HBO’s Hard Knocks, with new episodes airing Tuesdays at 10 PM ET.

