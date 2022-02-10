Aaron Rodgers reminds everyone he’s likely to win his fourth MVP award tonight

The Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Later tonight, the NFL will reveal the winners for awards such as Rookie of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and Most Valuable Player. Although, based on the recent appearance by Aaron Rodgers, he may already have a strong idea of who will go home with the MVP trophy from the 2021-22 NFL season.

Odds are, Ja’Marr Chase will win Offensive Rookie of the Year and Micah Parsons will win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

And for MVP, everyone believes by the time the night is done, Aaron Rodgers will have his fourth MVP honor of his career. Well, maybe there’s one voter who didn’t think so, but the majority seem to feel that way.

Even the man himself, AR12 believes it’s already in the bag.

Playing golf at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, the PA announcer on-site presented Rodgers as a three-time MVP winner, which is accurate as of today.

Although Rodgers interjected before his swing, correcting the PA announcer by holding up four fingers, indicating after tonight, he will have earned that fourth award to add to his trophy case. The good sport that he is, the PA announcer quickly fixed the apparent slight, by adding a fourth MVP trophy to his list of achievements.

Aaron Rodgers is playing at the @WMPhoenixOpen this week and the PA at the 16th hole introduced him as a 3-time MVP.



Rodgers then flashes 4 fingers, as the PA corrects to 4-time MVP. Calling his shot before tonight’s announcement 🤣



(🎥: @PHNX_Sports) pic.twitter.com/POLsTAplLO — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 10, 2022

NFL Honors show will present Aaron Rodgers his fourth MVP tonight

Later tonight at 9 PM EST, fans of football can tune in to ABC to see who wins the awards mentioned above in addition to Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year honors, as well as the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Most expect Cooper Kupp to win the OPOY award and the same for Aaron Donald taking home the DPOY honors, but we could see some surprises.

Comeback Player of the Year isn’t so straightforward with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow having both recovered from season-ending injuries a season ago.

