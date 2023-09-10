Aaron Rodgers makes unexpected claim about playing future ahead of NFL Week 1 debut with Jets

While it seemed unthinkable eight months ago, Aaron Rodgers claims he is now open to playing many more seasons in the NFL and may even test Tom Brady’s absurdly long run in the league.

Suffice it to say, the Aaron Rodgers football fans are seeing and hearing right now as a member of the New York Jets seems like a very different person than the player who walked off the field earlier this year after a very disappointing Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Related: Unlock Fantasy Sports Success! Get FREE Insights & Tips From Dr. Roto and His Team Of Big-Money Fantasy Winners!

With the Packers, drama between him and the front office or coaching staff seemed to be a yearly occurrence and he had developed a reputation with fans and media as not a very good teammate. However, following a Spring trade to New York, the 39-year-old seems to have fallen back in love with being a star quarterback and embracing the grind to try and bring a title to the franchise for the first time in over 50 years.

He surprised many in the summer when he restructured his contract to help give the Jets more money, and it quickly paid off when they signed four-time Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook. Well, he now has made an interesting statement ahead of his first regular season game with the team that may surprise many considering how he has seemed unsure about his playing future over the last few seasons.

Aaron Rodgers is now open to playing until he is 45

Credit: USA Today Network

During a Saturday conversation with the New York Post, Aaron Rodgers was asked if he believes he could play to age 45 like New England Patriots legend Tom Brady did. And surprisingly, it seems the iconic QB isn’t against such an idea.

Aaron Rodgers stat (2022): 3,695 passing yards, 26 TD, 12 INT, 91.1 passer rating

“I think if you would’ve asked me five, six years ago I would have said probably no,” Rodgers said. “But with the change that’s happened and some of the changes off the field I’ve made, I definitely see that now as a possibility where before I just didn’t think I’d want to, honestly.”

That is a major shift from his previous stances where he seemed ready to leave the sport multiple times. However, it looks like the change of scenery and being a part of a young and hungry team has reinvigorated his passion for the sport, and that is very good news for New York Jets fans.