VIDEO: Jets star Aaron Rodgers makes another odd comment that will not endear him to New York football fans

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

During an interview recently, Aaron Rodgers made an odd comment that is not going to score him points with diehard Jets fans who make the long drives to the team’s games in New Jersey to show their support.

The New York Jets are just hours away from the first game of 2024 when they take to the field to face the Washington Commanders in Week 1 of preseason. It is the first step in what Gang Green fans hope will be a march to their first Super Bowl trip since 1969.

Also Read: Why New York Jets star says Aaron Rodgers is ‘liar’

While they hope to score many wins on the journey, mercurial superstar Aaron Rodgers is sure to make many more unique comments. As he became a star in the sport over the last two decades, NFL fans found out that the Packers legend has a quirky outlook on life. He has made some unexpected comments since joining the franchise and did so again this week.

In a conversation with “The Garden State” late last month, Rodgers made a comment that won’t thrill Jets fans who live in the Empire State.

Aaron Rodgers stats (Career): 59,055 passing yards, 475 touchdowns, 105 interceptions, 103.6 passer ratings

Aaron Rodgers says his team should be called the ‘New Jersey Jets,’ not New York Jets

“We’re the New Jersey Jets. So are the Giants … [No players] live in New York. If you’re a Giant you can. I don’t know why you would just because of the traffic into the [Holland or Lincoln] tunnel.”

For NFL fans outside New York, the Giants and Jets play their games across the river in New Jersey. That has been the case since 1976 and 1984, respectively. However, the two franchises spent decades in Gotham before moving to the Meadowlands due to the difficulty of building stadiums in New York.

For long-time fans who have to make the long drives through traffic to root the teams on, they don’t want to hear about their favorite football squad being identified as from Jersey, instead of NYC. Especially when fans had no control over those franchise’s decisions.

Also Read: ‘Blessed’ New York Jets running back shockingly retires from NFL